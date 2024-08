The Interstate 287 westbound ramp to southbound I-95 in Rye and Port Chester will close on Thursday, Aug. 8 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp will close to allow crews to work on the ongoing replacement of bridges carrying I-287 over Midland Avenue.

Motorists in the area can use the posted detour as an alternate route.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.