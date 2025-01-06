Overcast 28°

Quack Down: Duck Hunting Complaints Lead To Increased Patrols In Rye

Police in Westchester are stepping up enforcement efforts following complaints of duck hunters in areas along Long Island Sound. 

City of Rye released body camera footage of them making contact with a group of hunters during a safety and compliance check. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
Ben Crnic
In an announcement on Friday, Jan. 3, the City of Rye Police Department said that the complaints have come from the Tide Mill and Port Chester Harbor areas.

While hunting migratory birds is permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), hunters must abide by the state’s rules and regulations, the department added.

In response to complaints, police said they are increasing their patrols in the areas to ensure compliance with hunting regulations and prioritize public safety. 

The department also detailed an example of illegal activity: On Thursday, Jan. 2, around 11 a.m., Rye Police’s Marine Unit made contact with a group of hunters along the shore near Tide Mill. A safety and compliance check resulted in one summons being issued for a violation related to vessel registration requirements.

Rye Police reminded residents that migratory bird season for ducks runs until Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Those with concerns or complaints are encouraged to contact the Rye Police Department at 914-967-1234.

