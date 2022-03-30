Police Probe Rye Burglary Suspect's Possible Connection To Other Crimes

Police in Westchester are investigating to determine whether a recently apprehended burglary suspect is connected to other commercial burglaries in the area.

In the City of Rye, an Elm Street business was victimized by a burglar shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, with a suspect making off with a stolen laptop that was located in the office.

A day later, on Tuesday, March 29, the City of Rye Police Department announced the arrest of Brooklyn resident Abner Morisset, Jr., age 42, who was identified as the lead suspect in the burglary.

According to police, officers who arrested Morisset were aware that there had been recent other commercial burglaries in the area.

Upon arrival at the Elm Street burglary, police said that officers were given a description of the suspect obtained from the building manager’s security camera, and they located Morisset in the area and were able to take him into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said that Morisset was found in possession of burglary tools, the stolen MacBook laptop, and cash.

Morisset was charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Possession of burglary tools;

Possession of stolen property.

Police investigators in the City of Rye noted that detectives are conducting follow-up interviews to determine if Morisset is complicit or linked to any other recent crimes in the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.