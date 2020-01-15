Contact Us
Rye Daily Voice serves Rye, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Rye Daily Voice serves Rye, NY

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Charged With DWI In Rye Had BAC Twice Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged impaired driving by New York State Police troopers.
A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged impaired driving by New York State Police troopers. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A late-night traffic stop on the New York State Thruway led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped Stamford resident Edens Joseph, 38, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on I-287 in Rye, when he allegedly committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the subsequent traffic stop, troopers said that it was determined that Joseph was allegedly intoxicated. Joseph was taken into custody, transported and processed at State Police barracks in New Rochelle, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .22 percent.

Joseph was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Following his processing, Joseph was turned over to a sober third party and released. Joseph is scheduled to appear in the Town of Rye Court on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to respond to the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Rye Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Rye Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.