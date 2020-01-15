Man Charged With DWI In Rye Had BAC Twice Limit, Police Say

A late-night traffic stop on the New York State Thruway led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped Stamford resident Edens Joseph, 38, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on I-287 in Rye, when he allegedly committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the subsequent traffic stop, troopers said that it was determined that Joseph was allegedly intoxicated. Joseph was taken into custody, transported and processed at State Police barracks in New Rochelle, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .22 percent.

Joseph was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Following his processing, Joseph was turned over to a sober third party and released. Joseph is scheduled to appear in the Town of Rye Court on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to respond to the charge.

