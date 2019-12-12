'Impatient' Driver In Wrong Lane Arrested After Hitting Port Chester Woman

A driver who was impatient with stalled traffic decided to cross the double yellow lines and drive in the wrong direction to pass has been charged with seriously injuring a woman getting out of a taxi cab in Westchester, police said.

Nelson Velasquez-Flores, 41, of Greenwich, was arrested following the incident around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, on Neuton Avenue, near the corner of Fairview Avenue, in Port Chester, said Port Chester Police Lt. Charles Nielsen.

The 49-year-old woman, from Port Chester, who was getting out of a cab, was standing in the roadway when she was hit and pinned under the car. Port Chester firefighters had to free her from underneath the vehicle, Nielsen said.

She was taken to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, he added.

Nielsen said Velasquez-Flores, who stayed at the scene, was found not to have a driver's license.

He was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment, and other traffic violations. He was released on bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.