Fire Blazes Through 3-Story Home In Rye While Firefighters Comb It For Residents

A residence in Westchester County is heavily damaged after flames ripped through it.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters in Rye responded to a house fire in the area of Grapal Street, according to the Rye Fire Department.

Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring out of the top floor of the three-story house, and quickly began efforts to put out the blaze, firefighters said.

During these efforts, members of the fire department also combed the house to make sure no one was left inside, according to photographer Julian Silva. Luckily, the search turned up negative.

After several hours, the flames were finally brought under control with the help of numerous fire departments, including the Port Chester, Town of Mamaroneck, Village of Mamaroneck, and Purchase Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire was not reported by the fire department.

