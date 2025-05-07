Playland To Open For 2025 Season: Here's When

In a press conference held on Wednesday, May 7, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said the beloved park, located in Rye, would open Memorial Day Weekend with free admission.

The specific rides that will be open for that time are not yet confirmed, as it depends on whether the New York State Department of Labor okays their opening as the county works with Zamperla, Inc. to repair the rides for the season, according to Jenkins.

"Playland is going to be alive with activity on Memorial Day," Jenkins said on Wednesday, adding, "We're going to have food, concessions, games, entertainment, obviously the beach is going to open as all of the county beaches open on Memorial Day weekend."

Jenkins added that the park's pool would open at the end of June alongside the county's other pools.

Parking will be reduced to what it was when the county ran it at the price of $10, according to Jenkins, who added that it has not yet been decided how long admission will continue to be free.

"We all love Playland. It's part of all of us...everybody wants to see Playland work and be operational," Jenkins said.

Legal & Political Background

The announcement comes a week after an emergency declaration allowing the county to bypass competitive bidding and immediately hire Zamperla, Inc., an Italian-based global amusement ride manufacturer, to inspect, repair, and maintain multiple rides left disassembled, unwinterized, or without necessary spare parts, as Daily Voice reported.

The emergency order was the latest development in a saga that began when former operator Standard Amusements departed the park in early 2025. Standard sent a Notice of Termination in January, claiming the County had breached the terms of their 2021 operating agreement. The County rejected that claim, citing poor financial performance and maintenance failures by Standard, and the matter is now heading to arbitration in August.

According to the county, Standard’s abrupt exit in February left the park in disrepair, jeopardizing Westchester’s ability to reopen it safely and on time. Several rides were left partially disassembled, and some were not properly winterized, leaving them at risk of malfunction.

However, a Standard Amusements spokesperson said that the company revitalized the park and that the County violated contractual obligations.

"Standard Amusements has made every effort to work with Westchester County to unwind our relationship in a responsible manner because we sincerely want the Park to have a successful season in 2025 and beyond," a spokesperson told Daily Voice on Wednesday, April 30.

They added that the company "prioritized both the improvement and maintenance of rides to the highest standard," including winterizing rides after the end of the 2024 season "consistent with both previous years and industry standards."

Because the county owns 11 rides manufactured by Zamperla, along with others made by a now-defunct company, this makes Zamperla the only entity capable of quickly sourcing parts and performing specialized maintenance, which is why the emergency order hired them to help with the park reopening effort.

The entire ordeal has also become political, with former County Executive candidate Christine Sculti criticizing Jenkins' administration on Monday, April 28: "Imagine making taxpayers pay $36 million to NOT open Playland! What the heck is Ken Jenkins doing to our county?!"

A day later, Westchester County Communications Director Catherine Cioffi blasted Sculti, she said who helped broker the original public-private deal during her time in former County Executive Rob Astorino’s administration.

"Instead of protecting it, Christine Sculti handed us a disastrous, one-sided deal that sold out taxpayers and left the County holding the bag — having to return 100% of Standard Amusements’ investment," Cioffi wrote, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

