Overweight Truck With Faulty Brakes Hauled Off Road In Rye, Police Say

The incident began a little after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, when a member of the City of Rye Police Department spotted a tri-axle commercial vehicle near Playland Access Drive and Theodore Fremd Avenue that was missing required Highway Use Tax and International Fuel Tax Agreement decals, the department said on Friday, Sept. 26.

Police said the truck, which was en route to a Harrison job site, underwent a Level 1 DOT inspection, including a weight check. The vehicle weighed in at 73,250 pounds, well over its legal limit of 56,000 pounds, according to the department.

Inspectors also found multiple brake problems, including two that did not work and one that was out of adjustment. Police said this meant half of the truck’s braking capacity was defective.

The truck was placed out of service and towed by RJB Towing. In total, the company, which was not identified, was cited for 17 violations, and the driver was issued summonses.

