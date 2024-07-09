Fair 87°

Officer Injured While Chasing Moped In Rye During Rush Hour

A 22-year-old man faces several charges after leading officers on a chase with a moped in Westchester, during which one was injured, police said.

The chase happened on&nbsp;Theodore Fremd Avenue in Rye.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened during the evening rush hour on Friday, July 5, when a man led officers on a short pursuit on a moped in Rye on Theodore Fremd Avenue, Rye Police announced on Monday, July 8. 

During the chase, one officer sustained injuries, the department said. The extent and cause of the injuries was not released. 

Officers eventually caught up with the suspect, identified as Wilver Hiraldo, and apprehended him. 

Hiraldo, whose place of residence was not released by police, now faces multiple charges. 

