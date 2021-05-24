NY Educator, Administrator, Member of Harrison High Athletic Hall of Fame Bill Crenson, 89

William "Bill" G. Crenson of Omaha, NE died April 28.

The son of Gus and Lilian Crenson, Bill was born on March 26, 1932 in the Bronx. He was a 1950 graduate of Harrison High School where he excelled in sports and academics. In 2016 he was inducted into the Harrison High School Athletic Hall of Fame as an athlete and beloved coach.

Bill graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, CT where he captained the Bantams football team, lettered all four years and was selected for All New England and All Little America football honors. He is still recognized as the only Trinity player to score a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in one game!

He had a 30-year career as a New York state educator and administrator after serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957.

Bill married Carolyn (Norman) on April 9, 1960 in Rye, where they lived for 26 years and raised their two children, Julie and Wim.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Crenson; son, William Crenson (Mary Jane) of Enfield, NH; daughter, Julie Fritz (Lance) of Omaha; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Richard Crenson and sister, Jeannette Kaufman.

A funeral service with Military Honors was held on May 10 at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Omaha. You can view a broadcast of the church and graveside services at Heafey Hoffman Dworak Culter by clicking the View Live Cast button at the top of the home page and scrolling at the bottom of the page for the videos.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Community Foundation-Pacific Springs Community Fund.

Obituary provided by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.