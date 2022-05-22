One Lane To Be Closed On Taconic For Daytime Roadwork In Columbia County

Be ready for possible traffic delays on the Taconic Parkway in the coming weeks.

Paving work on the parkway beginning Monday, May 23, will close one lane in both directions in Columbia County between Claverack and Chatham, according to the Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed between State Route 217 and Interstate 90 each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Work is expected to wrap up Thursday, June 30.

Transportation officials said drivers should plan for delays and slow down during those times.

They also reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

