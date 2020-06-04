NY Regents Exams Scheduled For June Now Canceled

The 2019/2020 Board of Regents exams will be canceled in June due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa.

During a teleconference of the board on Monday, April 6, Rosa made a short comment regarding the exams.

"It is obvious from this statement that we will be canceling Regents exams," Rosa said.

The chancellor said that additional detailed information about what this means for high school students would be released on Tuesday, April 7.

The board did release a list of emergency acts to help ease the school year for students attempting to succeed and move ahead under the pressure of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception,” Rosa said. “The regulations passed by the Board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation.”

