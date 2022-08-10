Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Found In Rye

For the first time this year, mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Westchester by state health officials.

The county's health department announced Wednesday, Aug. 10, that the virus was identified through testing done on a batch of mosquitoes in Rye.

The area surrounding the positive mosquito batches are being inspected and catch basins that need it are being treated in order to prevent further mosquito breeding, the department said.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the first positive out of 101 batches of mosquitoes that were collected in Westchester County and tested for the virus, officials said. It was collected on Tuesday, July 26.

The Health Department said it regularly traps and tests mosquitoes for the presence of viruses.

In 2021, the virus was found in four batches out of 153 that had been submitted for testing. Three people were diagnosed with the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus often mimic those of a mild or moderate flu-like illness, according to health officials. However, symptoms can be more severe for people 60 and older and those with other health complications.

The Health Department outlined several measures people can take to reduce the chance for mosquitoes to breed and bite around homes. The most important, they said, was to remove nearby standing water and use mosquito repellent.

Other tips include:

Avoid the outdoors in the late afternoon and early evening when mosquitoes are active and feeding

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are active and feeding

Drill holes in the bottoms of all recycling containers that are left outdoors

Remove discarded tires

Turn over plastic wading pools, buckets and wheelbarrows when not in use

Change the water in birdbaths at least twice weekly

Chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor spas and hot tubs

Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property are asked to report them to the Westchester County Health Department at 914-813-5000.

