ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Port Chester

A man who was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Westchester has been identified.

Ramon Rodriguez, 31, of Brooklyn, was killed around 10:12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, when he was struck near the Port Chester station by a train from Stamford and due to arrived at Grand Central around 11:14 p.m., said Metro-North officials.

MTA officials said Rodriguez's death is still under investigation, but no criminality was believed to be involved.

