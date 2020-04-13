COVID-19: Severe Weather Causes Many Mobile Testing Sites In Region To Close

Severe weather and whipping winds have led to the closure of several testing sites for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

Storms rolled through the region early on Monday, April 13, bringing sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph and gusts that could hit up to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The intense weather is expected to last through at least 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the weather has forced them to shut down drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities on Long Island, Westchester and in Fairfield County due to the wind and possible coastal flooding.

All testing facilities are expected to reopen as of Tuesday, April 14.

