COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

More than a third of all Westchester County residents have been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the region recovers from a recent spike in cases.

In Westchester, 331,883 people have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,422 (10.7 percent) positive cases as of Thursday, July 16. A total of 1,436 fatalities have been attributed to the virus.

In the past 24 hours, according to the New York State Department of Health, 4,364 Westchester residents were tested, with just 28 positive results.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality as of July 16:

Yonkers: 7,232 (88);

New Rochelle: 3,110 (56);

Mount Vernon: 2,757 (43);

White Plains: 1,853 (29);

Port Chester: 1,270 (20);

Greenburgh: 1,177 (24);

Ossining Village: 1,072 (10);

Peekskill: 998 (23);

Cortlandt: 875 (18);

Yorktown: 718 (18);

Mount Pleasant: 580 (13);

Eastchester: 459 (8);

Mamaroneck Village: 444 (9);

Harrison: 407 (7);

Sleepy Hollow: 406 (10);

Somers: 394 (12);

Dobbs Ferry: 325 (7);

Tarrytown: 295 (8);

Mount Kisco: 285 (5);

Bedford: 263 (10);

Rye City: 212 (5);

Elmsford: 210 (10);

Croton-on-Hudson: 207 (3);

North Castle: 205 (4);

New Castle: 204 (6);

Rye Brook: 185 (4);

Mamaroneck Town: 174 (3);

Pelham: 161 (3);

Ossining Town: 157 (1);

North Salem: 148 (2);

Tuckahoe: 137 (0);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 134 (2);

Pleasantville: 126 (3);

Pelham Manor: 114 (3);

Lewisboro: 114 (3)

Briarcliff Manor: 108 (2);

Ardsley: 95 (2);

Irvington: 84 (3);

Bronxville: 82 (15);

Larchmont: 70 (1);

Buchanan: 37 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 4,921,210 New Yorkers have been tested, with 404,775 testing positive for the virus. There have been 25,014 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, 72,685 tests were conducted, with 769 (1.06 percent) coming back positive for COVID-19. There are currently 813 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, and there were 14 new fatalities reported overnight.

