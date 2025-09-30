Man Steals Electronics From Elementary School In Rye, Caught In Another State: Police

The incident happened on the night of Monday, Sept. 8, when the Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School in Rye Brook, part of the Blind Brook School District, was broken into, the Rye Brook Police Department said on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Several electronic devices belonging to the school district were stolen, according to authorities.

Police began investigating and, with help from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the Manchester, Connecticut Police Department, identified Jarrezz Edwards, 34, of Manchester, as the suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant, and on Monday, Sept. 29, Edwards was taken into custody by the East Hartford, Connecticut Police Department on separate charges. He is now awaiting extradition on the Rye Brook burglary case.

Police said the break-in appears to have been a random act and that there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

