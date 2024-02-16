Man Nabbed After Leading Officers On Pursuit In Stolen Car In Rye: Police

New Haven County resident Shyheim Mcquillar of New Haven was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 15 following an incident earlier in the day involving a vehicle stolen out of New Haven on Sunday, Feb. 11, the City of Rye Police Department announced.

According to the department, on Thursday around 8:15 a.m., City of Rye Police officers in Westchester County were alerted to a stolen white Volkswagen Jetta traveling within Rye. Police soon found the Jetta on Purdy Avenue and tried pulling it over. However, authorities said the vehicle continued on Boston Post Road at high speed.

Officers from Rye and Port Chester then continued to follow the vehicle to Midland Avenue, where Mcquillar was eventually arrested after a short chase on foot, according to police.

After his arrest, Mcquillar was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Unlawfully fleeing an officer in a vehicle;

Reckless driving.

Mcquillar was later arraigned in Rye City Court and was ordered to be held at the Westchester County Correctional Facility with bail set at $1,500 cash. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

