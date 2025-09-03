Man Gets DWI Charge After Not Yielding To Cop Car In Rye, Police Say

The incident happened in Rye on Friday, Aug. 29 at around 10:15 p.m., according to the City of Rye Police Department.

At that time, officers stopped a 2024 Cadillac Escalade at Fireman’s Circle after the driver failed to yield to a marked patrol vehicle, police said.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Thomas M. Davitt III of Rye, showed bloodshot and watery eyes, and officers reported smelling alcohol from the vehicle, according to the department.

Davitt then failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, authorities said, adding that once at Rye Police headquarters, he refused to take a chemical test.

He was charged with DWI and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Rye City Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

