Man Follows Victim Home, Demands Keys In Rye Before Resisting Arrest: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 1, when 33-year-old Carlos Varela-Pichardo of the Bronx allegedly trailed a Rye resident to their home and tried to take their car keys, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

After the resident refused to hand over their keys, Varela-Pichardo fled but was soon caught by officers a short distance away, authorities said.

During a traffic stop, police said Varela-Pichardo was uncooperative and resisted when asked to exit his vehicle, resulting in additional charges of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

He was ultimately arrested and charged with attempted third-degree grand larceny, a felony, before being released on an appearance ticket.

Varela-Pichardo is scheduled to appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m.

