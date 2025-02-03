Mostly Cloudy with Haze 33°

Man Follows Victim Home, Demands Keys In Rye Before Resisting Arrest: Police

A man was apprehended in Westchester after allegedly following a resident home and demanding their car keys before driving away, police said.

Bronx resident Carlos Varela-Pichardo, age 33. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 1, when 33-year-old Carlos Varela-Pichardo of the Bronx allegedly trailed a Rye resident to their home and tried to take their car keys, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

After the resident refused to hand over their keys, Varela-Pichardo fled but was soon caught by officers a short distance away, authorities said.

During a traffic stop, police said Varela-Pichardo was uncooperative and resisted when asked to exit his vehicle, resulting in additional charges of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. 

He was ultimately arrested and charged with attempted third-degree grand larceny, a felony, before being released on an appearance ticket.

Varela-Pichardo is scheduled to appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m.

