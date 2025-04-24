Man Dons Suit Jacket, Hat, Tries Using Fake ID To Withdraw $20K In Rye: Police

Officers were called to Webster Bank at 72 Purchase St. in Rye around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, for a report of a person trying to cash a large check using a fake ID, the City of Rye Police Department announced on Thursday, April 24.

Bank staff told officers that the man, later identified as Jose Urena, 48, of New York City, entered the branch claiming he wanted to withdraw $20,000 from a Webster Bank account, according to police.

Wearing a suit jacket and a hat, Urena handed the teller a Connecticut ID with the name of the account holder—but with his own photo, police added.

The bank’s fraud department was quickly alerted and contacted the real account holder, who confirmed he was not in New York and had made no such withdrawal request.

As the teller continued to question Urena, Rye police arrived and placed him under arrest at the scene.

Urena was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree criminal impersonation.

He was processed and released with a desk appearance ticket and is due in Rye City Court on Tuesday, May 13 at 9:00 a.m.

