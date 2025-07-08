Man Attacks Girlfriend, Flees To Rye Train Station: Police

The incident happened on Thursday, July 3, around 1:20 p.m. at a home on Chestnut Street in the City of Rye, according to the Rye Police Department.

There, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. At the scene, the victim told police her boyfriend had attacked her and then fled toward the Rye Train Station.

Officers located the suspect at the train station minutes later and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah P. Greene, age 24, of Yonkers, was taken to Rye Police Headquarters and processed. He was arraigned in Rye City Court, where a judge issued an order of protection and set bail at $500 cash.

Greene was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal contempt in the second degree, both misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment.

He was transported to the Westchester County Correctional Facility and was scheduled to return to Rye City Court on Tuesday, July 8.

