Man Accused Of Using Counterfeit Bills At Rye Stores

The incidents occurred on Friday, Nov. 22, when All Paws Gourmet Pet Store and Sammy + Nat, both located on Purchase Street in Rye, reported fraudulent transactions involving the use of multiple $20 counterfeit bills, the City of Rye Police Department announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Following an investigation, Rye Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Elijah Gay of Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, Gay was taken into custody with the help of NYC Probation after an arrest warrant was issued out of Rye City Court. He was transported to Rye Police Headquarters, where detectives processed him on:

Two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, felonies;

Two counts of petit larceny.

Gay was arraigned in Rye City Court and remanded to the Westchester County Correctional Facility pending his next court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 9:00 a.m.

