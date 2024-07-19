Man Accused Of Stealing Jewelry, Personal Documents From Rye Residence

White Plains resident Mark Bucaj was arrested on Thursday, July 18 in connection with a burglary that happened at a Rye residence on Milton Road in early March, the City of Rye Police Department announced.

On the day of the burglary, Tuesday, March 5, the homeowner returned to his residence after a business trip and found his mudroom door wide open. He also saw signs that someone had been inside his master bedroom, the department said.

According to police, a four-month-long investigation determined that Bucaj allegedly entered the residence and stole a safe with jewelry and personal documents inside.

Following his arrest, Bucaj was charged with second-degree burglary. After his arraignment, he was taken to the Westchester County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash bail, police said.

