Man Accused Of Punching Girlfriend Several Times In Rye, Sending Her To Hospital: Cops

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct 11, when officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to a home on Cottage Street in Rye for a report of a domestic incident, the City of Rye Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 43-year-old woman who reported that during an argument, her boyfriend, Michael P. O’Connell, of Rye, struck her multiple times with a closed fist on different parts of her body, according to authorities.

O’Connell was taken into custody at the scene and charged with third-degree assault, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

O’Connell was arraigned in Town of Rye Court, where a protective order was issued directing him to stay away from the victim. He is scheduled to appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m.

