Longtime Rye Firefighter Dies: Served For Over 3 Decades

The death of Cucchiara, a retired career firefighter with the Rye Fire Department, was announced by his former department on Wednesday night, Jan. 15.

Cucchiara retired in 2020 after 31 years with the department.

"The department will remember his service to the city and wish his family and friends our sympathy during this time," the department wrote in a social media page.

More information about Cucchiara's death was not made public. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

