Longtime Rye Firefighter Dies: Served For Over 3 Decades

A fire department in Westchester has announced the death of Mike Cucchiara, who bravely served his community for more than 30 years. 

Retired Rye firefighter Mike Cucchiara. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/ryefirefighters
Ben Crnic
The death of Cucchiara, a retired career firefighter with the Rye Fire Department, was announced by his former department on Wednesday night, Jan. 15. 

Cucchiara retired in 2020 after 31 years with the department. 

"The department will remember his service to the city and wish his family and friends our sympathy during this time," the department wrote in a social media page. 

More information about Cucchiara's death was not made public. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

