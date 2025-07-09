Lightning Strike Kills Osprey In Rye, Injures Another

The incident was reported to officers at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9 on Kirby Lane in Rye, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

Officers responded after receiving a call about the birds being hit during a storm. One of the ospreys was killed by the strike, police said.

The surviving bird was rescued with the help of wildlife specialist Jim Horton of Quality Pro Pest and Wildlife Services. It was safely transported to Green Chimneys Wildlife Center for treatment.

The ospreys had become a familiar sight in the area, and police referred to them as "beloved" residents of the community.

