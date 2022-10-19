Netflix's 'The Watcher' Films In Rye, Report Says

A new Netflix show, "The Watcher," was filmed in Westchester County despite its storyline taking place in New Jersey, the CTInsider reports.

The show, which was released on Thursday, Oct. 13, is based on a real-life family that began receiving threatening letters from an unknown person after moving to their dream home, according to the CTInsider.

The main house used for the series is located in the city of Rye on Warriston Lane, which was used in addition to a neighborhood in the town of Mamaroneck, the news outlet reports.

The Coveleigh Club in Rye was also used as a filming location for the show, as well as a mansion in Yonkers, and local businesses like the DeCicco & Sons grocery store in the village of Larchmont and a bridal shop in Yonkers, according to the news website.

