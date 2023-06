The trespassing incident happened in Rye Brook on Tuesday night, June 13, when two young suspects unlawfully entered the former Westchester Hilton located at 699 Westchester Ave., according to Rye Brook Police.

The hotel closed its doors in 2020.

Anyone with information as to the suspects' identity is asked to call Rye Brook Police at 914-937-7437.

