Iconic Rides, Facilities At Rye Playland Get Upgrades, Restoration

In an announcement on Friday, Feb. 23, Westchester County officials detailed improvements completed at Rye Playland as part of a $130 million capital program that is still underway.

The program was initiated in 2020 when county officials recognized a need to improve the park, which was founded in 1928 and is one of only two amusement parks in the country with National Historic Landmark status.

So far, restoration efforts at the Grand Carousel and Derby Racer rides have been completed, officials said. The rides are both iconic fixtures of the park: the Grand Carousel features individual hand-carved horses and chariots that date back to before the park, while the Derby Racer is one of only three of its kind left in the world.

Additionally, officials said the park's pool, bathroom facilities, towers, bathhouse facilities, and small shops along the boardwalk have also been updated, adding that the pool now offers zero-depth entry and a play area as well as seating overlooking Long Island Sound.

The park's infrastructure, including electricity, IT connections, and fire suppression systems, has also been modernized.

"Today, visitors to Playland Park can witness the tangible results of this capital program," said Westchester County Parks First Deputy Commissioner Peter Tartaglia.

Tartaglia added, "Remarkable recreations of the art deco towers and colonnades now welcome guests, leading them on a nostalgic journey through a mall towards the park's rides, games, food, and attractions.”

The county also released a video detailing the upgrades and restoration efforts that can be viewed by clicking here.

