Iconic Ride At Rye Playland To Celebrate 95th Anniversary

The Dragon Coaster at Rye Playland, which opened in 1929, will celebrate its birthday weekend on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, the park announced.

Designed by Frederick A. Church, the wooden ride measures 80 feet high and has around 3,400 feet of track. It is the only one of Church's rides that remains operational on the East Coast and is one of 48 coasters recognized as an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark by American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Before the ride's birthday weekend, the park will first mark the occasion with dragon-themed activities from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14. This will include a dragon crafts station, where children can decorate individualized art pieces that will become part of a large 3-D dragon's body.

This dragon will then be carried on poles during the park's celebratory Dragon Parade at 4 p.m. on July 20 and July 21. The second weekend of celebrations will also include a concert series; a fireworks display on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20; boat races; and more.

"The Dragon Coaster has been such a staple for generations of families, creating 95 years of thrilling memories that we wanted to recognize and celebrate this summer," said Playland CEO Evonne Keeler, who added, "We are excited to embrace that history with Playland’s dragon-themed festivities that will delight guests of all ages all weekend long."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.