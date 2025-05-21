From Sand to Sad: Rye Beaches Bomb In Water Quality Rankings, Report Says

The report, released on Tuesday, May 20 and based on data from 2022 to 2024, evaluates water quality at more than 200 Long Island Sound beaches using science-driven metrics that measure the presence of enterococcus, a fecal indicator bacteria.

The presence of such bacteria is often tied to unsafe swimming conditions and can lead to a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal illness, skin and ear infections, and more serious conditions like hepatitis and Giardia, according to the report.

Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck received a grade of D, tying it with Byram Park Beach in Greenwich, Connecticut for the lowest overall grade among beaches monitored in New York and Connecticut.

Meanwhile, Hudson Park in New Rochelle came in just slightly better with a C-, while Oakland Beach at Rye Town Park and Rye Playland Beach both received C+ grades.

According to Save the Sound, a poor grade signals that a beach may have underlying problems that need to be investigated and addressed. The top reason for closures across the region is when enterococcus levels exceed state-established criteria.

Other contributing factors include rainfall, which can wash pollutants into the water; high waves; cloudy water that limits lifeguard visibility; and colder water temperatures.

"Don’t be alarmed," the report explains, adding, "Consider it an opportunity to learn more about a potential problem your community might not have been aware of and a place to take action."

More information and the full 2025 Beach Report are available by clicking here.

