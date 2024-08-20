Firefighters Burn Off Leaking Propane Tank In Rye Brook

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 9 at a residence in Rye Brook on Hillandale Road near King Street, according to the Rye Brook Police Department.

After the leaking propane tank was discovered, crews from the Port Chester and Rye Brook Fire Departments emptied it by burning it off, creating a pillar of flames coming from the residence's yard.

During the controlled burn, the road in the area was closed to traffic. It was eventually reopened by 4:45 p.m.

