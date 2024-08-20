Mostly Cloudy 70°

Firefighters Burn Off Leaking Propane Tank In Rye Brook

Part of a residential road in Westchester was closed as fire crews burned off a leaking propane tank at a home. 

A controlled burn of a propane tank was held at a residence on Hillandale Road in Rye Brook. 

 Photo Credit: Port Chester Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 9 at a residence in Rye Brook on Hillandale Road near King Street, according to the Rye Brook Police Department. 

After the leaking propane tank was discovered, crews from the Port Chester and Rye Brook Fire Departments emptied it by burning it off, creating a pillar of flames coming from the residence's yard. 

During the controlled burn, the road in the area was closed to traffic. It was eventually reopened by 4:45 p.m. 

