Film Shoot For TV Series To Take Place Near Rye Eatery

City officials announced that the shoot, for an upcoming Apple+ series called "Swipe" starring Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, will take place in Rye on Wednesday, July 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in part of the Highland parking lot and a portion of Car Park 4 next to School Street.

The film crew will use 35 spaces in the northeast section of Car Park 4 and four spaces directly in front of Sunshine Coffee Roasters at 12 Purdy Ave.

Two parking spaces in front of the coffee shop across the street, as well as four spots on the business's west side, will also be used for the shoot.

Rye Police will be present at the shoot to monitor traffic flow.

The series is set to star Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, known for "Mad Men," "The Morning Show," and "Fargo," as well as Amanda Peet, known for films such as "The Whole Nine Yards," "Something's Gotta Give," and "2012."

Scenes for the show were previously filmed at the Highland parking lot in April and at the AltaFit gym in New Rochelle, 5 Plain Ave., in May.

