Fake ID Bust: Man Arrested Second Time In Month In Rye, Police Say

Ming Wu of Flushing was taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 28, after he was found with several driver's licenses that did not belong to him, City of Rye Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Police said an officer recognized Wu, who had been arrested just two weeks earlier on Oct. 13, when he was allegedly caught driving a Toyota RAV4 with a suspended registration and found with multiple fake New York driver’s licenses, an unknown crystal substance, and a spring-assisted knife, as Daily Voice previously reported.

In the most recent incident, the officer spotted Wu struggling to back his car out of a parking space at Station Plaza near the train station, nearly hitting another vehicle several times. Officers stopped him and discovered that Wu, once again, had no identification and was driving a 2024 Volvo S60, the department said.

A search of the car revealed several driver’s licenses from New York, Texas, and New Jersey that did not belong to him. Police said they also found a wallet containing a license for another man from Flushing.

Wu was arrested and taken to Rye Police Headquarters, where he was processed and released with a desk appearance ticket.

Wu is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information.

He is due back in Rye City Court on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m.

In his earlier arrest, Wu had allegedly identified himself as “Qingyong Ren” using one of the fake licenses, police said at the time. He faces additional charges from that case, including criminal possession of a forged instrument, false personation, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

