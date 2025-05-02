Emergency Order Issued To Fast-Track Rye Playland Repairs

The emergency declaration, signed by Westchester Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor, allows the County to bypass competitive bidding and immediately hire Zamperla, Inc., an Italian-based global amusement ride manufacturer, to inspect, repair, and maintain multiple rides left disassembled, unwinterized, or without necessary spare parts, the county announced on Thursday, May 1.

According to the county, Standard’s abrupt exit in February left the park in disrepair, jeopardizing Westchester’s ability to reopen it safely and on time. Several rides were left partially disassembled, and some were not properly winterized, leaving them at risk of malfunction.

"Standard's abrupt departure leaves the County with little time to properly carry out all of this work," the emergency order states.

The County owns 11 rides manufactured by Zamperla, along with others made by a now-defunct company, making Zamperla the only entity capable of quickly sourcing parts and performing specialized maintenance.

While the full cost of the work is not yet known, the Parks Department will submit a formal contract to the Board of Legislators once it is assessed.

Legal and Political Backdrop

The emergency order marks the latest twist in a long-running dispute between Westchester County and Standard Amusements.

Standard sent a Notice of Termination in January 2025, claiming the County had breached the terms of their 2021 operating agreement. The County rejected that claim, citing poor financial performance and maintenance failures by Standard, and the matter is now heading to arbitration in August.

In the meantime, Westchester has taken full control of park operations while bracing for legal, financial, and public scrutiny.

The breakdown has reignited political tensions. On Monday, April 28, former County Executive candidate Christine Sculti criticized County Executive Ken Jenkins' administration, writing on social media, "Imagine making taxpayers pay $36 million to NOT open Playland! What the heck is Ken Jenkins doing to our county?!"

A day later, Westchester County Communications Director Catherine Cioffi blasted Sculti, she said who helped broker the original public-private deal during her time in former County Executive Rob Astorino’s administration.

"Instead of protecting it, Christine Sculti handed us a disastrous, one-sided deal that sold out taxpayers and left the County holding the bag — having to return 100% of Standard Amusements’ investment," Cioffi wrote, as Daily Voice reported earlier this week.

Cioffi also said Jenkins, who opposed the agreement as a legislator in 2016, is now working to undo the damage, claiming the deal ended up costing $125 million, far above the $30 million originally projected.

Standard Amusements Defends Itself

Although county officials blame Standard Amusements for the park's current woes, the company has fired back, saying that it revitalized the park and that the County violated contractual obligations.

The company also argued that the county missed critical construction deadlines, overspent its $125 million budget, and fabricated defaults to cover up its own failures.

"Standard Amusements has made every effort to work with Westchester County to unwind our relationship in a responsible manner because we sincerely want the Park to have a successful season in 2025 and beyond," a spokesperson told Daily Voice on Wednesday, April 30.

They added that the company "prioritized both the improvement and maintenance of rides to the highest standard," including winterizing rides after the end of the 2024 season "consistent with both previous years and industry standards."

What’s Next?

Despite the turmoil, Jenkins has vowed to open Playland for the 2025 season, calling it the “crown jewel” of Westchester.

The county says the emergency partnership with Zamperla is a critical step in making that happen.

"It's in the best interest of the county to enter into an agreement with Zamperla on an emergency basis as it is the most timely and fiscally efficient solution and will safeguard the county's property and secure the public safety of park attendees and staff," the emergency order states.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

