Duo Wearing Ski Masks Seen Trying To Enter Cars In Rye: Police

The warning followed an incident on Sunday, March 3 at around 9:45 a.m., when the City of Rye Police Department received several calls from residents reporting a black Jeep occupied with two suspects wearing ski masks who were trying to open car doors.

Although officers searched for the suspects, they fled the area after being spotted by residents, the department said.

Luckily, almost all of the vehicles the duo tried to enter had been locked.

In response to the incident, the department warned residents to lock their vehicles.

"They are looking for vehicles that are unlocked. Do not give them the opportunity to steal your valuables or your vehicle," police said in a social media post, adding, "These criminals do not care if it is 2:00 AM or 9:45 AM on a beautiful Sunday morning."

The department also advised residents to call them to report any suspicious activity.

