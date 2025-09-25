Driver Busted With Stolen License Plate On I-287 In Rye: Police

Officers arrested 27-year-old Oscar Magallanes of College Point, Queens on Thursday, Sept. 25, the City of Rye Police Department announced.

Police said the arrest came after license plate readers flagged a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit traveling on Midland Avenue with a stolen plate. Officers tracked the vehicle as it entered I-287 westbound and pulled it over on the highway shoulder.

Investigators later determined the plate had been reported stolen to the NYPD Property Crimes Unit earlier this month on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Magallanes was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Rye City Court on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m.

