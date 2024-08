All lanes of Interstate 95 South in Rye in the area of Exit 20 and Exit 19 are currently blocked as the result of a crash, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Traffic is now being diverted off Exit 19 onto Playland Parkway.

More details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

