Car Flips On Roof In Rye Crash: Driver, Passenger Walk Away Unharmed

The crash happened on Friday night, July 25, when a vehicle overturned in a wooded area on Purchase Street in Rye at the Harrison town line, the City of Rye Police Department said.

Despite the severity of the crash, both occupants walked away without injuries, police said.

Photos shared by the department show sparks flying from the initial impact and responders using a crane to lift the vehicle from the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Police did not indicate whether any citations were issued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.