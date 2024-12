The blaze occurred in the Greenhaven area of Rye on Monday morning, Dec, 9, according to the Rye Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and check for any fire extension before bringing the situation under control.

In photos released by the department, flames could be seen shooting out of the home's roof.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not detailed.

