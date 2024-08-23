Attempted Car Break-In Caught On Video At Rye Residence

The incident was captured on surveillance video released on Tuesday, Aug. 20 by the City of Rye Police Department on their Instagram page.

In the video, two masked suspects can be seen peering into a homeowner's vehicle at a residence on Forest Avenue in Rye. After looking inside, the suspects fled to a getaway car on the road.

The department warned residents to take their keys inside and lock their doors in response to the incident. No arrests were announced.

