Scare At Rye Playland: Ride Spins Backwards

It happened this week in Westchester at Rye Playland, according to a report by ABC New York.

The Music Express ride, which was carrying children and adults, spun backwards for as long as 10 minutes on Sunday, July 23, according to video obtained by Eyewitness News.

The report said an emergency stop attempt was unsuccessful before power was disconnected.

No injuries were reported.

The ride has been out of service since.

Click here to read the ABC 7 report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.