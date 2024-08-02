5-Year-Old Goes Into Cardiac Arrest While In Pool At Rye Playland

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 2:20 p.m., when a possible drowning of a child was reported at Playland Park in Rye, Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary said on Friday, Aug. 2.

Arriving police and park rangers found that the pool's lifeguards had removed the boy from the pool and were giving medical help to him on the pool deck. The boy, a 5-year-old Bronx resident, was soon found to be in cardiac arrest and an officer began giving him CPR until EMS could arrive.

The boy was then taken to Greenwich Hospital for initial care before being transferred to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy's current condition was not immediately known, O'Leary said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.