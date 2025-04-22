3 Kids Found In Drunk Driver's Car In I-95 Traffic Stop In Rye: Police

The incident happened late Sunday night, April 20, at around 11:13 p.m., when troopers pulled over a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling northbound in Rye for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, April 22.

Police said the driver, Claudia R. Ruiz, 40, of Greenwich, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests at the scene. Troopers also said they found three children, ages 1, 6, and 11, were passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Ruiz was taken into custody and brought to a police station, where she provided a breath sample with a BAC of 0.11 percent, authorities said.

She was charged with three felony counts of Aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, which applies to drivers accused of driving drunk with children under 16 in the vehicle. She also faces a misdemeanor DWI charge and several traffic violations.

Ruiz was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, May 13.

