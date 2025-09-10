Overcast with Haze 62°

2 Vehicles Stolen From Commuter Lots, Rye Police Say

Authorities are warning drivers to take precautions after multiple vehicles were stolen from commuter lots in Westchester.

One of the affected lots was Station Plaza in Rye. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
In an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 10, the City of Rye Police Department reported that two vehicles had been stolen from Station Plaza and Depot Plaza over the past week.

The cars had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

"Car thieves may appreciate the generosity. We don’t. Don’t hand over your car. Lock it," the department wrote in their announcement on Wednesday. 

More information about the thefts was not immediately available. 

