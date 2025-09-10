2 Vehicles Stolen From Commuter Lots, Rye Police Say

In an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 10, the City of Rye Police Department reported that two vehicles had been stolen from Station Plaza and Depot Plaza over the past week.

The cars had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said.

"Car thieves may appreciate the generosity. We don’t. Don’t hand over your car. Lock it," the department wrote in their announcement on Wednesday.

More information about the thefts was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.