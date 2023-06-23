16-Year-Old Girl Assaulted At Park In Rye: Suspect At Large

The incident happened on Friday, June 23 around midnight at Rye Town Park on Forest Avenue between Dearborn Avenue and Oakland Beach Avenue, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, told officers that she had been conversing with the suspect before he tackled and assaulted her.

The suspect also allegedly told the victim that he was armed with a knife, but no weapon was ever shown. The assault was eventually stopped by a security officer at the park, police said.

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned man who is around six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sweatpants, tan and brown canvas boat shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

This sweatshirt had the words "Blackbird Company” embroidered on the left side of the suspect's chest in white lettering.

The suspect was last seen running on Oakland Beach Avenue toward Milton Road, according to authorities.

Rye Police are currently being assisted by the Westchester County Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office in the effort to find the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Rye Police at 914-967-1234.

