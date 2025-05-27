16 Injured In Chain Reaction Crash After Teen Leads Police On I-95 Chase In Rye: Cops

The incident began around 2:16 a.m. on Monday, May 26, when troopers learned of an erratic car that had reportedly fled from the NYPD and was heading north on Interstate 95 in Westchester, New York State Police announced.

State police waited near Exit 17 in Larchmont and soon saw two vehicles speeding. They began a pursuit and continued after one of the vehicles, a 2002 Lexus GS300 with switched Connecticut license plates, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph during a five-mile chase that lasted about three minutes, authorities said.

The crash happened when a City of Rye Police officer tried to slow traffic near Exit 19 (Rye Playland) to help in the pursuit. As the officer did so, the Lexus collided with three uninvolved vehicles in a chain-reaction crash.

The Lexus was driven by the 15-year-old suspect and had four young passengers inside. All five were taken to area hospitals for neck and back pain, troopers said.

The three other vehicles involved were a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with two people inside who were both taken to Westchester Medical Center; a 2022 BMW X5 with a driver and three passengers inside, including a minor, who were all transported to White Plains Hospital; and a 2023 Toyota RAV4 with a driver and four passengers, including three minors, who all taken to Westchester Medical Center.

All 16 individuals involved were later treated and released.

The teen driver was later charged with the following:

15 counts of third-degree assault;

3 counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Reckless driving;

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle;

Second-degree reckless endangerment.

The parents of all the involved teens were notified and responded to the hospitals, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

