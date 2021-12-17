Storm Bringing Wintry Mix Will Drop Up To A Foot Of Snow In Parts Of Northeast

Most of the region will see rain and sleet from a wintry storm that will sweep through the region over the weekend, but parts of the Northeast could see up to a half-foot to a foot of snow.

Saturday, Dec. 18 will be dreary with cold rain at times in areas farther south during the day and mixed precipitation and snow farther north during the day and into the evening.

In those areas, the temperature will hover right around and just below the freezing mark.

The areas shown in the first image above will see a mix of rain and sleet, and areas farthest north (north of I-84) will get varying amounts of sleet, snow, and traces of ice.

For a look at the parts of northern New York and New England where 4 to 6 inches of snowfall is possible through early Sunday, Dec. 19, as well as areas north of I-84 expected to get a trace or more, click on the second image above from the National Weather Service and third image from AccuWeather.

Snowfall amounts of 6-12 inches over the Adirondack, Green, and White Mountains of Vermont are possible, AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

"The zone of freezing rain and drizzle is most likely to occur from the southern tier of New York to the northern tier of Pennsylvania," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said, "as well as the Poconos, northernmost New Jersey and even in parts of northern and western Connecticut and western and central Massachusetts."

Precipitation will continue at times Saturday night until around midnight Sunday, Dec. 19.

Skies will clear for the second half of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday and a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

