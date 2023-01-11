Here's Latest On Major Storm Packed With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Sleet, Snow

A potent storm bringing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, sleet, and snow is nearing the Northeast.

The system is now expected to arrive in this region earlier than had been earlier predicted, on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, before continuing through the afternoon and intensifying Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern New York and New England could see up to 6 inches of snowfall. (Click on the first image above for snowfall projections.)

In most of the Northeast, mainly rain is expected with a wintry mix possible farther inland (pink) and snow in those parts of northern New York and New England (blue).

The first precipitation from the system is now possible in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, with snow possible where the overnight low falls to at or below the freezing mark.

Rain will become likely around midday Thursday on a day in which the high temperature will rise to around the 50-degree mark.

The height of the storm is expected to be Thursday night, with heavy rain at times and wind gusts as high as between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

There could be more rain on Friday morning, Jan. 13 on a mostly cloudy day in which the temperature will fall during the afternoon into the mid 40s with strong winds, including gusts up to around 25 mph.

The current outlook for Saturday, Jan. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

